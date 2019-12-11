Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 11th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Corbyn ally apologises for comments about Labour leader as campaign gets heated

Joe Giddens/PA Wire

By Press Association
11th December 2019

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

A shadow cabinet minister has apologised to party members after being caught on tape giving a damning assessment of Jeremy Corbyn, as the final 48 hours of the election campaign became heated.

Jonathan Ashworth said the situation facing Labour was "abysmal" because voters "can't stand Corbyn" and think the party has "blocked Brexit" - but later sought to dismiss his remarks as "banter".

It came as Boris Johnson was accused by the father of London Bridge victim Jack Merritt of seeing last month's terrorist attack as an "opportunity" to score political points instead of as viewing it as a tragedy.

Dave Merritt told Sky that he thought it was "crass and insensitive" that his son's photograph was used alongside headlines about changing sentencing and an article written by the Prime Minister.

In a tumultuous day for both campaigns, the shadow health secretary was forced to defend an audio recording - leaked to the Guido Fawkes website - of a conversation in which he lambasted Mr Corbyn.

The shadow health secretary, who is seen as a key ally of the Labour leader, also claimed that the Civil Service machine would "pretty quickly move to safeguard security" if Mr Corbyn entered Number 10.

He also claimed party MPs "f***** it up" in 2016 in their attempt to remove the Labour leader by acting "too early".

Mr Ashworth later conceded that the leak made him "look like a right plonker", but said he made the remarks while "joking around" with Tory friend Greig Baker.

"We're having banter with each other - we're joking around," he told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show minutes after the recording was published.

"I don't mean it because I'm joking around with my mate because he's a Tory ... If you leak it to Guido Fawkes of course it makes me look like a right plonker, but it's not what I mean when I'm winding up a friend - I'm trying to sort of pull his leg a bit."

He apologised to Labour Party members, and suggested he was trying to "psych" his friend out "like football managers do".

"Obviously, with the benefit of hindsight, I've been too clever by half and I look like an idiot as a result of doing it," he told BBC Two's Politics Live.

Mr Corbyn, speaking on a campaign visit in Carlisle, said Mr Ashworth has his "full support" - adding that he was "cool with Jon".

The Labour leader claimed Mr Ashworth's comments were just an example of his "rather odd sense of humour".

"He said to me it was all about reverse psychology banter as in football supporters and the other person was saying the opposite about their party and it all got a bit out of hand."

Tory Party chairman James Cleverly said the remarks were an "honest and truly devastating assessment" of Mr Corbyn's leadership "by one of his most trusted election lieutenants".

It followed criticism over Mr Johnson's apparent lack of empathy for a four-year-old boy left sleeping on a hospital floor because there was no bed available.

The row blew up over the treatment of Jack Williment-Barr at Leeds General Infirmary.

A photograph widely circulated on social media showed the boy lying on a pile of coats to keep warm while he waited for a bed for treatment for suspected pneumonia.

Questioned by ITV News, Mr Johnson initially refused to look at the photo on a reporter's phone - before taking the handset and putting it in his pocket.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock was dispatched to the hospital in an attempt to defuse the growing media firestorm.

However, his appearance prompted further recriminations following claims that his aide had been punched by a Labour Party activist.

Labour accused the Tories of "bare-faced lying" after video footage of the incident posted online showed only the arm of a protester accidentally brushing against the aide's face.

Most Read

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

GFA set for major restructure

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

With a tree on his back, a man runs, swims and cycles for a greener future

Mon 9th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Corbyn ally apologises for comments about Labour leader as campaign gets heated

11th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Patients across England slam 'exorbitant' hospital parking charges

10th December 2019

UK/Spain News
UK economy suffers worst three months in decade after stagnating in October

10th December 2019

UK/Spain News
Children at risk of stranger contact through smart toy security flaws - Which?

10th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019