Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Corbyn voices concern after cyber attack on Labour

PA/PA Wire

By Press Association
12th November 2019

By Gavin Cordon, PA Whitehall Editor

Jeremy Corbyn has warned that a cyber attack on Labour's digital platforms could be a "sign of things to come" in the General Election.

The Labour leader said the timing of the attack - which slowed some of the party's campaign activities - was "suspicious" and had made him "nervous" about what might happen in the rest of the campaign.

The so-called "distributed denial-of-service" (DDoS) attack, which took place on Monday, was described by the party as "sophisticated and large-scale".

However, a source at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), which is investigating the incident, said it was relatively "low level" with no evidence of "state-sponsored activity".

In a DDoS attack, hackers flood a target's online platforms with traffic from various sources, with the aim of slowing down access or causing websites to crash.

Labour said the attack had failed due to the "robust security systems" it had put in place and that it was confident there had not been any data breach.

While its security procedures had led to a temporary slowdown in it its campaigning activities, they were later back up to "full speed".

However, speaking at a Labour campaign event in Blackpool, Mr Corbyn expressed concern about the implications for the rest of the election campaign.

"We have a system in place in our office to protect us against these cyber attacks, but it was a very serious attack against us," he said.

"So far as we're aware, none of our information was downloaded and the attack was actually repulsed because we have an effective in-house developed system by people within our party.

"But if this is a sign of things to come in this election, I feel very nervous about it all because a cyber attack against a political party in an election is suspicious, something one is very worried about."

Most Read

Local News

RGP investigating Mid Harbour Estate incident

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar troop train for exercise Jebel Sahara in Morocco

Mon 11th Nov, 2019

UK/Spain News

Vox leader in La Linea rebukes Abascal over border tweet, reflecting wider anger

Sat 9th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK agrees to fund Brexit contingency projects in Gibraltar

Thu 7th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Farage calls on Tories to stand down in labour seats they can 'never win'

12th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Belfast peace wall communities 'want barriers removed within next generation'

12th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Support for green new deal for climate and jobs - but what will it mean?

12th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Corbyn voices concern after cyber attack on Labour

12th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019