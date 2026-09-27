Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 27th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Cornish Clouds and Silver Lining Skies by Ali McNamara – Book review

By Maria Jesus Corrales
27th September 2026

 

By Kimberly Foreman

Genre: Contemporary romance / magical realism

With summer drawing to a close, I thought this book — Cornish Clouds and Silver Lining Skies by Ali McNamara — was the perfect way to bring the season to an end. Think summer storms over pretty Cornish beaches, quaint towns with red and white bunting hanging everywhere, and a castle on an island, which can only be reached when the tide is out (unless you row yourself over)!

Sky Matthews, a well-known meteorologist, is sent to the small Cornish village of St Felix to monitor the strange weather patterns which have been plaguing the villagers recently. She’s not sure what she will find as she settles into the castle on the tidal island of Aurora for the summer months. But what she really doesn’t expect is to start falling for the charismatic weatherman (Jamie) who’s sent to help her with her meteorological studies. Even stranger than that are the messages she starts getting from the skies — strange shapes in the clouds — and it’s almost as if the heavens are trying to tell her something.

When Sky and Jamie stumble upon a secret cave on the island, they start following clues…not just from the clouds above, but from the locals in St Felix too. With their dogs in tow and another meteorologist, Talia, they try to solve the mystery surrounding the village.

But can Sky and Jamie uncover what’s really going on before their time on Aurora is over? And will their hearts discover something else in the process?

This book has convinced me I need to go to Cornwall one day! It all sounds so picturesque — an English coastal paradise. Cornish Clouds and Silver Lining Skies is like an adult version of The Famous Five by Enid Blyton. Hidden tunnels and smugglers, adventure and a little bit of romance thrown into the mix — what’s not to love?

I also appreciated the way McNamara portrays Sky’s ME, particularly through her flare-ups and the way they affect her everyday life. It felt like a thoughtful way of raising awareness of a condition that is often misunderstood.

This was a heartwarming and wholesome story and definitely a five-star read.

Read this book if you enjoyed Seven Summers by Paige Toon!

For more recommendations, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger  

Most Read

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Magistrate rejects Crown bid to remove Briton convicted under Terrorism Act

Thu 24th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

One Bayside fire probe examines rooftop construction materials

Thu 24th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Alma Belle finishes fourth in world jigsaw championship team final

25th September 2026

Features
Jim Crone’s ‘Hearts and Minds’ photo wins the Annual Competitive Exhibition

25th September 2026

Features
Unity 2026- A Festival of Friendship

25th September 2026

Features
Gibraltar Sound Festival returns to Piazza on Saturday

24th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026