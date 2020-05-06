Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th May, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Coronavirus: Fact-checking network launches chatbot on WhatsApp

By Press Association
6th May 2020

By Martyn Landi
A new fact-checking service has launched on WhatsApp, allowing people to check if specific claims around coronavirus have been debunked.

The Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) has added a chatbot to the messaging app, which users can ask to show them the latest false claims about Covid-19 which have been rated as false.

Chatbots are artificial intelligence-powered tools which can automatically reply to questions and quickly provide the information requested by a user.

The IFCN chatbot will inform users globally of their local professional fact-checking service and direct them to it, as well as offer guidance on how to fight misinformation.

The UK Government has previously also launched a chatbot offering health information and guidance around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Social media platforms have introduced a number of new features in an attempt to stop the spread of disinformation linked to Covid-19, but remain under scrutiny from governments and organisations globally to do more to prevent such content appearing online.

IFCN director Baybars Orsek said: “Billions of users rely on WhatsApp to stay in touch with their friends and families every month.

“Since bad actors use every single platform to disseminate falsehoods, to mislead others during such troubling times, fact-checkers’ work is more important than ever.

“Since January, IFCN’s CoronavirusFacts Alliance has been utilising the capacity of the fact-checking community to help users to sort truth from fiction by debunking falsehoods around the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The IFCN chatbot will allow users to search for fact checks and get connected with fact-checkers in their countries from their smartphones. The chatbot will also serve as a way to direct people to their local fact-checkers’ websites.”

WhatsApp public policy manager and global election lead Ben Supple said: “WhatsApp recently provided a grant to Poynter’s IFCN to support the valuable work of its verified signatories around the world in combating Covid-19 misinformation.

“We are very pleased to now be able to support IFCN’s essential fact-checking work with the launch of this important service for WhatsApp users.

“There are now more than 40 IFCN-verified fact-checkers around the world that are using the WhatsApp Business app to debunk coronavirus hoaxes for citizens in their respective countries.”

Anyone can use the IFCN chatbot for free by entering the phone number +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact on their phone and then sending the word “hi” to it on WhatsApp.
(PA)

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Behind the scenes, a dedicated team offers assistance to those who most need it

Tue 5th May, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

Concerns about ‘unlocking the Rock’

Tue 5th May, 2020

Local News

Director of Public Health on virus risk in Gibraltar: 'Lump in my throat. Worried.'

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Local News

Birthday treat as former GDP officer turns 90

Tue 5th May, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th May 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Assisting those in need during Covid-19

6th May 2020

Features
King Calaway virtually team up for ‘The Climb’

6th May 2020

Features
Why having a routine is so important right now

6th May 2020

Features
Spring Visual Arts Competition deadline for entries this Friday

6th May 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020