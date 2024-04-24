The annual Corpus Christi celebrations, will commence at 7:30pm at John Mackintosh Square on Thursday May 30.

The Holy Mass will be followed by the procession to the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned.

“During the Eucharist, Eucharistic Ministers will be distributing Holy Communion together with the concelebrating Priests,” said a statement from the diocese.

“The congregation is asked to go to the distribution point nearest to them. These points will be marked with Marshals carrying umbrellas to enable the distribution of Holy Communion to take place in a dignified manner.”

The Procession will leave John Mackintosh Square at approximately 9:30pm. and proceed along Main Street, to the Cathedral of St. Mary the Crowned where Benediction will be held.

School children and members of the Catholic Organisations taking part in the procession are asked to be in their places by 7.15pm.

All those attending are urged to follow the indications of the marshals to avoid undue delay in the formation of the procession.

On arrival at the Cathedral, children will not enter, but will welcome the Blessed Sacrament outside where Benediction will be given especially to them. After this, they can be collected by their parents.

The Corpus Christi celebrations will end inside the Cathedral where Benediction will be celebrated, and the traditional ‘Cantemos al Amor de los Amores’ will be sung.