Cortes briefs Environmental NGOs

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, together with officials from the Department of the Environment, met with Gibraltar’s environmental NGOs – the ESG, GONHS and the Nautilus Project – on Tuesday to brief them on the environmental provisions of the Treaty.

Dr John Cortes, said: “I was really pleased to meet with Gibraltar’s environmental NGOs and share with them the relevant details of the Treaty, which will be as safe and beneficial for our environment as it will be for our people.”