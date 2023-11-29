Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th Nov, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes chairs Overseas Territories’ Environment Ministers’ Council

By Chronicle Staff
29th November 2023

Minister for Environment and Climate Change Dr John Cortes chaired the latest meeting of Council of the Environment Ministers and equivalents of the UK Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies last week.

These meetings, held twice a year, serve to maintain contact and exchange information and experience between the territories.

The meeting included representatives from twelve of the territories, as well as officials from the UK Department for Environment, Rood and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and researchers from the Zoological Society of London.

Also participating were representatives of the UK Overseas Territories Conservation Form (UKOTCF), which provides the Secretariat for the Council, and of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA).

The meeting included discussion on the upcoming Climate Change Summit, COP28. There were presentations by different territories on the “30 by 30” initiative, a worldwide initiative for governments to designate 30% of Earth's land and sea area as protected areas by 2030.

There were also presentations on research into the problem of plastics in the oceans, one which greatly affects all of the territories which are entirely, or almost entirely surrounded by sea. Gibraltar will be involved in all of these initiatives, either by participating in research or sharing experience.

Most Read

Local News

Residential building with ambulance facility filed for Europort Road

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Brexit

Cameron and Albares discuss Gib as all sides seek swift conclusion to treaty talks  

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Local News

Grace Torres, veteran photojournalist, dies aged 75

Mon 27th Nov, 2023

Sports

Gibraltar head coach Julio Ribas rejects idea of changing European Qualifiers format

Tue 28th Nov, 2023

Local News

Royal welcome for Princess Anne after fog diverts flight to Malaga

Fri 17th Nov, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

29th November 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Inaugural Youth Symposium engages young voices in policymaking

29th November 2023

Local News
New Gibraltar definitive stamp set launched

29th November 2023

Local News
Oil spill exercise at Naval Base

27th November 2023

Local News
GSD leadership candidates pitch alternative visions for party’s future

27th November 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023