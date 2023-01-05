Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cortes dispels ‘myth’ that undermines confidence in recycling

By Chronicle Staff
5th January 2023

Waste products that are carefully separated in recycling bins are not subsequently mixed up in collection trucks, Dr John Cortes, the Minister for the Environment, said recently, as he moved to dispel a “myth” that officials fear may be undermining efforts to promote greener lifestyles. There is a common view among many people that separating...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Revealed: UK’s plans for underground submarine base in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Jan, 2023

Brexit

‘Bad decision’ on treaty could trigger ‘socioeconomic catastrophe’ for Campo, Spanish union warns

Tue 3rd Jan, 2023

UK/Spain News

Fire in petrochemical plant sends black smoke over bay

Sun 1st Jan, 2023

Local News

Faulty phone line diverts two flights

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

Brexit

Spain ‘doesn’t want no deal scenario’ but ready for any outcome in treaty talks - Albares

Mon 2nd Jan, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th January 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
It’s that time of the year again #Richard'sRendezvous

4th January 2023

Local News
Three King’s Cavalcade set to return after Covid break

4th January 2023

Local News
Revealed: UK’s plans for underground submarine base in Gibraltar

3rd January 2023

Local News
NatWest customers hit for nearly £18,000 as bank investigates source of fraud

29th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023