Cortes engages with Masters students at University of Gibraltar on environmental research

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes visited University of Gibraltar Masters students in Marine and Environmental Science to discuss potential research projects, emphasising the importance of their work in shaping environmental policy and enhancing Gibraltar's academic reputation.

Following last week’s visit to the PGCE students, Dr Cortes this week called on the Masters students. The students are in the process of selecting their Masters projects and discussed many different possibilities for research into both the terrestrial and marine environments, taking advantage of Dr Cortes’s own work as a biologist.

Dr Cortes stressed the importance of the University’s research in providing important information which can form the basis of decisions on environmental policy.

“It was clear from the number of students from around the world doing their Masters here, that the University of Gibraltar is attractive as a destination for students,” said Dr Cortes.

“This will clearly raise our profile in the academic world. These students’ work is important too in providing a research base which is vital in developing policy. I wish them every success in their studies.”