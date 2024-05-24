Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th May, 2024

Cortes fosters Morocco relations

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2024

The Minister with responsibility for developing relations with Morocco, Dr John Cortes, met with a delegation representing Moroccan NGOs and media who visited Gibraltar this week.
Also present were representatives of the Gibraltar Morocco Business Association.

Dr Cortes addressed the delegation, explaining the relationship between Gibraltar and Morocco, and highlighting the support received from our southern neighbours during and since the closed frontier days.

He explained that this was the first time that the Government of Gibraltar had a Minister with responsibility for relations with Morocco specifically included in their portfolio. He also stressed the links between our communities and work to enhance contact and exchanges between both sides of the Strait.

