Thu 6th Feb, 2025

Cortes launches initiative to improve language skills and bilingualism in schools

By Chronicle Staff
6th February 2025

The Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, held a meeting with educators to discuss language preparedness in Lower Primary and fluency in Spanish, highlighting concerns about declining communication skills in young children and the importance of bilingualism, with follow-up focus groups planned to develop strategies.

Minister for Education, Dr John Cortes, gathered Head Teachers and English and Language teachers
from all sectors - Lower and Upper Primary and Secondary - for a discussion on Language and
Communication in schools.

The meeting was held at Governor’s Meadow School and was also attended by the Director of Education and the Senior Education Adviser.

The discussion centred on two main areas: language preparedness on entering Lower Primary schools, and fluency in Spanish. Teachers from all sectors contributed to a productive and constructive discussion on all of these areas.

There was consensus on practically all matters under discussion, said a statement from the Governent.

“It seems clear that children are arriving at school on entry to Lower Primary with a lower level of preparation than was the case in the past, in several areas, but in this context in communication skills,” said the statement.

“This can delay progress in other areas, which is sometimes even noticeable as they move on to Upper Primary.”

“There was also agreement on the importance of encouraging bilingualism, and the role in this of schools, where Spanish is no longer under the taboo that it once was.”

“Several ways of improving the ability to use Spanish, both academically and in conversation, in its own right or in ‘Llanito/Yanito”, were discussed and will be taken up.”

This initial meeting will be followed up by focus groups by sectors, with a view to addressing all the issues discussed, and developing and implementing appropriate strategies.

