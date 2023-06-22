Cortes meets local musician

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, met with local musician, Karima Azzopardi, to congratulate her on her recent recording success and to discuss her aspirations.

Ms Azzopardi, whose stage name is Rima, will shortly be launching her first EP and has plans to expand her musical work further.

“I greatly enjoyed chatting to Rima,” Dr Cortes said.

“Her music is inspired by a range of genres, and greatly influenced by her Moroccan heritage.”

“It is a unique sound that I am sure will make her a very successful Gibraltarian artist, one for all of us to be proud.”