Cortes meets London-based singer Chloe Martinez

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, invited London-based Gibraltarian singer Chloe Martinez to City Hall to congratulate her on her music and to encourage her in furthering her career.

Ms Martinez recently released her debut album “To me, from me”, which has been extremely well received.

The conversation covered her early years in singing, her performances with GAMPA, and her plans for the future.

Dr Cortes said: “I’ve known Chloe since she started singing as a little girl and am very proud to see how she has progressed and how her talent is being recognised.”

“Chloe is an inspiration to other young people and an inspiration to me to continue to do all I can to promote and support Culture and the Performing Arts in Gibraltar.”