Cortes meets with predecessor and current Bicycle Mayor to discuss cycling and sustainable transport

The Minister for Transport, Dr John Cortes, recently met with his predecessor Paul Balban, who is the Bicycle Mayor Network’s Bicycle Mayor for Gibraltar.

At the meeting, a large number of transport-related matters were covered, with special attention given to cycling and the promotion of cycling, said a statement from the Government.

“Points discussed included improvements for cyclists, educational initiatives in schools and the community, and continuing to encourage cycling as an alternative and healthy form of transport,” said the statement.

The review of the Sustainable Traffic, Transport and Traffic Plan, which was originally prepared during Mr Balban’s tenure, was also discussed.