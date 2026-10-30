GibYellow Business Awards raise £5,000 for Cancer Relief Gibraltar

Cancer Relief Gibraltar has received a £5,000 donation from the proceeds of this summer’s GibYellow Business Awards Gala.

The donation represents the net proceeds from the event, which was held at the Sunborn Gibraltar on July 1.

Nic McCheyne, CEO of Cancer Relief Gibraltar, said: “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this possible. The £5,000 raised will support our work in the community, helping us continue to provide our services free of charge to people affected by cancer and their families. Thank you to GibYellow, the event partners and everyone who contributed to this fantastic result.”

The awards organisers thanked event partners Gibtelecom, GBC and Morrisons for their support, commitment and collaboration.

They also thanked Bland Group, Canopy Flooring Co., Chubb, Masbro, Panzerotto Gibraltar, Peninsula Underwriting Ltd., Menopause With Petra, Image Graphics, TTMS, Purple+, Ads.gi, Round Table Gibraltar, GFSB Gibraltar, Rotary Club Gibraltar, Young Enterprise Gibraltar, The Dream Team VA, Yellow Social Interactive, Kevlar Defense and Hour Events.