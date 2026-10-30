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Fri 30th Oct, 2026

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Local News

Heritage Trust to mark publication of 32nd Gibraltar Heritage Journal

By Chronicle Staff
30th October 2026

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will host a special evening seminar at the Gibraltar Garrison Library on November 18 to mark the publication of the 32nd edition of the Gibraltar Heritage Journal.

The event will bring together contributors and members of the public for an evening focused on Gibraltar’s history, archaeology and cultural heritage.

The Gibraltar Heritage Journal has been published annually since its first edition in 1993 and documents aspects of Gibraltar’s past including military and social history, archaeology, language, architecture, family histories and personal accounts.

The 32nd edition features research by contributors examining different aspects of the Rock’s history.

The seminar will give attendees an opportunity to hear from some of this year’s contributors about their research and the stories behind their published work.

Speakers will include Richard Garcia, Carl Viagas and Virginia Pinto Toro.

The programme will also include the launch of The Northern Defences of Gibraltar, a new book by Timothy Wellburn published by Fortress Attractions and exploring Gibraltar’s historic defensive landscape.

The seminar will take place in the Lower Reading Room of the Gibraltar Garrison Library.

Complimentary tea and coffee will be available from 6pm, with the seminar starting at 6.30pm.

Tickets cost £5 per person and are available through BuyTickets.gi.

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