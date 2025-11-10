Cortes represents Gibraltar at Remembrance service in Tangier

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, who holds ministerial responsibility for developing relations with the Kingdom of Morocco, represented the Government of Gibraltar at a Remembrance Sunday service held at the Church of St Andrew in Tangier.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Shaun Atkins in the presence of dignitaries, including Ambassador to Morocco, Alex Pinfield.

Also present at the Ceremony was HE Damien Donovan - Ambassador of Australia, Abdelaziz Janati, Honorary Consul for North Morocco, Lt. Col David Stanhope, UKI Defence Attaché to Morocco and Lt Cdr. Lauren Webber RN, the Commanding Officer of Gibraltar-based HMS Cutlass. The crew of HM Cutlass was also present, having sailed across to Tangier for the event. Also present were representatives of the Gibraltar Defence Police and of the Gibraltar-Morocco Business Association and the Association of Retired Police Officers.

Following the church service the ceremony moved to the cemetery where wreathes were laid at the war graves by Minister Cortes and the other representatives.

Four Gibraltar Services Police Personnel were killed performing their duties in Tangier during the Second World War. Terence Henning is buried at St Andrew’s, while Charles Curtis, Steven McKillop and Abraham Attias are buried in other cemeteries in Tangier.

This marks the first time the Government of Gibraltar has been officially represented at this service, following the recent establishment of a dedicated ministry for relations with Morocco.

Later that day, Dr Cortes presented Ambassador Pinfield with a commemorative Gibraltar–Morocco coin.

Dr Cortes said: “It was indeed an honour to represent Gibraltar at such a meaningful service of remembrance. It served to reiterate the links with our armed forces at the same time as our links across the Strait.”

“It was a real pleasure to engage with Ambassador Pinfield and his team, as well as with the UK community in Tangier, and to see a good representation of Gibraltarians.”

“I was proud to be representing Gibraltar at the ceremony, knowing that Gibraltar participation in Remembrance Sunday this year was in three countries and two continents”.