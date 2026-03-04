Cortes says treaty will strengthen environmental protection 

Dr John Cortes, the Minister for Education and the Environment, told Parliament the treaty was one of the most significant and positive developments for Gibraltar in decades adding it would provide strong safeguards for the environment while protecting sovereignty.

Dr Cortes said his experiences of the pre-closure queues, the 1969 Constitution and the closed frontier shaped his caution about Spain, but also his belief that Gibraltar could look beyond history to build a better future.

He said the treaty was the product of “astute diplomacy” and “reasonable dialogue” and that, while it was not perfect, it was safe.

In his address, Dr Cortes focused on the treaty’s environmental provisions.

“The text of the treaty is brilliant when it comes to the environment for Gibraltar and for the surrounding region of the Campo de Gibraltar,” he said, adding that he would not be supporting the agreement if it threatened Gibraltar’s ability to protect and improve the environment or meet ambitious international obligations.

He said the treaty embedded a commitment to maintain “high levels of protection” in environment and climate, and highlighted Chapter 5, including provisions defining environmental and climate protections across areas such as access to environmental information, public participation, impact assessments, air quality, nature and biodiversity, waste and noise, aquatic and marine protection, chemicals, and greenhouse gas emissions.

He also pointed to wording that meant environmental protections would be set out in Gibraltar domestic law, including international commitments extended to Gibraltar, adding that this underlined Gibraltar’s jurisdiction to make its own laws.

Dr Cortes said the treaty affirmed the right to set policies and priorities, while requiring Gibraltar to uphold environmental and climate protection equivalent to EU levels, including through effective enforcement.

He also highlighted principles including prevention, precaution and ‘polluter pays’, and said practical cooperation would be delivered through an environmental memorandum of understanding, which he had reviewed and supported.

He cited Gibraltar’s environmental track record, including protected areas covering nearly 40% of land and sea, and said new legislation was being prepared in areas such as environmental restoration, energy performance, wildlife trade and green finance.

He also said Gibraltar was progressing its wastewater treatment plant, confirming notices had been posted for the sewage plant planning application and that plans would be submitted within weeks.

Dr Cortes said the implementation of the treaty would present many challenges but that this had never stopped Gibraltarians in the past.

“The treaty is a blow to Brexiteers in several ways,” Dr Cortes said.

“It shows that there is a European future that is not a risk, but a reassurance.”

“It proves that Brexit was bad but can be remedied and that Gibraltarians are a people resolute who will not just sit back and take it, but will chart their own course.”

“The fact that two sides that have been so far apart should set their fundamental differences to one side without conceding on them and work together for the common good is exemplary, no matter how you look at it.”

And he added: “Freed from the shackles of Brexit, Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians will seize the opportunity and thrive. I have every faith in Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians.”