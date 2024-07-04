Cortes sets out aims on environment, transport and heritage
The Minister for Environment, Transport, Education, Technical Services and Heritage, Dr John Cortes, addressed Parliament on Tuesday morning in his 13th Budget speech. Some of the key elements within the speech included plans for an Uber-like app for taxis along with a dress code for drivers; changes to the way Gibraltar’s deals with waste including...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here