Cortes unveils HMS Calpe interpretation panel and commemorative plaque

The Minister for Heritage, Dr John Cortes, unveiled an interpretation panel and commemorative plaque on Tuesday at Campion Park to honour HMS Calpe, Gibraltar's only Royal Naval Reserve unit, celebrating its historical contributions to Gibraltar and NATO.

At the unveiling was Tony Lima a former Commanding Officer of HMS Calpe from 1988 to 1993, Dennis Figueras a former First Lieutenant of HMS Calpe and the Commander of British Forces Gibraltar, Commodore Tom Guy.

HMS Calpe, commissioned on 18th November 1965, was the only Royal Naval Reserve unit operating outside the United Kingdom. Its primary role was to support the Flag Officer Gibraltar under his National and NATO roles during times of tension and war.

“HMS Calpe's personnel provided crucial operational support, including manning the Maritime and Port Headquarters and the Communications Centre primarily but not exclusively in the field of Naval Control of Shipping operations,” said a statement from the Government.

“Over the years, the unit became a vital part of Gibraltar’s naval history, offering ceremonial guards at significant events and participating in various training exercises.”

“On 27th April 1991, HMS Calpe was granted the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar, a symbolic honour allowing the company to march through the city "with drums beating, colours flying, and bayonets fixed."

This right was exercised for the last time shortly before the unit was disbanded on March 31, 1993.

The interpretation panel highlights HMS Calpe's operational history and contributions to Gibraltar and NATO. The plaque, inscribed with the details of the Freedom of the City and the unit's commissioning and closure dates, will serve as a lasting tribute to its legacy.

Dr Cortes unveiled the plaque and interpretation panel and said that HMS Calpe represented an important chapter in Gibraltar’s naval and civic history.

“It is fitting that we honour the dedication of the officers and ratings who served in this unique unit and their contributions to both Gibraltar and the wider NATO alliance,” he said.

“By unveiling this panel and plaque, we ensure their legacy is preserved for future generations."

This event is part of the Ministry’s broader commitment to celebrating Gibraltar’s diverse heritage and honouring those who have contributed to its history, the Government statement added.