Fri 19th Mar, 2021

Cost of oil spill clean-up £170,000 and counting

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Priya Gulraj
19th March 2021

The clean-up operation for the oil spill in Gibraltar waters last month has cost £170,000 so far, with costs rising as it continues, Parliament heard this week. The Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, was also quizzed on whether the Gibraltar Government has carried out its own investigation into the oil spill and also which...

