Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Countess of Wessex paddles in Sandy Bay

Pics by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
8th June 2022

Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, did not hesitate to wade into the warm waters of Sandy Bay and jump on a paddle board as she learned more about Surfability and In2Adventures programme of helping children with additional needs. Beachgoers enjoying the sunny day did a double take when they looked up from their towels and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

OBEs for Kishin Alwani and Greg Butcher in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Local News

New project planned for Gibraltar’s ever-changing North district

Fri 27th May, 2022

Features

The bank holiday weekend Jubilee events

Wed 1st Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Negotiators ‘have same interest’ in reaching treaty agreement, UK ambassador says

8th June 2022

Sports
Changes across top clubs as they prepare for European campaigns

8th June 2022

Sports
Europa FC Ladies hockey faced tough Swansea side

8th June 2022

Sports
Ribas refrains from commenting on HGP rules as squad prepares to play Bulgaria this Thursday

8th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022