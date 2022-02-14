Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Couple marks 70 years together

By Eyleen Gomez
14th February 2022

Today is a day for love all around the world. A day some people feel is too commercial. A day others feel is important to them, a day to show their love for their partner.

But for one couple on the Rock, Louis and Kitty Pereira, it will be their 70th Valentine’s Day together.

The couple met in Madeira during the evacuation in 1940 with Ms Periera aged 10 at the time being a friend of Mr Pereira’s sister, who was 13.

“On our return to Gibraltar in 1951 I went to the fair in La Linea with friends and on our return we went to the Queens Hotel where a musical was playing and we went dancing during the night and this is how it started,” Mr Periera tells the Chronicle.

The next year on February 26, 1952, the couple got officially engaged.

“This month we are celebrating 70 years of our engagement. We married in St Joseph’s Church on the 12th September 1955,” he said.

The couple have renewed their vows every year after their 60th anniversary.

“We have three children all married with five grandchildren, we enjoyed travelling, we have been throughout Europe, USA, and Mexico, even at our advanced age,” the 95-year old added.

Together with his wife, who is two years his junior and turns 93 this month, they “make the most of life.”

He explains that they have a big family and since his parents died they make it a point of getting together at least once a year.

His view as to why their love has lasted for so many decades is simple.

“I am a very patient person by nature and get on very well with everybody especially Kitty. My wife Kitty who is precious to me,” he said.

