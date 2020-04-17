Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Couples likely to delay getting married in the wake of coronavirus – UK report

By Press Association
17th April 2020

By Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Couples are likely to delay getting married in the wake of coronavirus, as by the time social distancing rules are lifted it might be too late in the year for many weddings to happen, according to a report.

Law firm Boodle Hatfield said couples were already deciding to marry later in life as more women were waiting until they were well established in their careers.

The delay has led to the average age gap between men and women at marriage narrowing to 2.3 years, down from 2.6 years in 2007, it was suggested.

Emily Brand, a partner at Boodle Hatfield, said: “It wouldn’t be surprising to see a lot of couples delay marriages in the wake of coronavirus. Gearing up for a wedding can be an enormous undertaking requiring months of planning.

“By the time social distancing rules are lifted, we might be too late in the year for many weddings to happen.

“Add in the financial burden caused by furloughs and job losses, and a lot of people might decide getting married in 2021 is a better option.”

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Charities raise concerns as drugs users face ‘cold turkey’ in lockdown

Thu 16th Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Bay transfer for octogenarian whose round-the-world cruise went ‘a little bit wrong'

Thu 9th Apr, 2020

Local News

Lockdown for over 70s extended for another 30 days, wider measures ‘very likely’ to follow suit

Tue 14th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Border Force officers seen fitting face masks to migrants at Dover

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Drug dealers turn to selling face masks on dark web - UK

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
TikTok donates £5m to Royal College of Nursing Foundation

17th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Three-year-old marks end of cancer treatment with family as bell moved outside - UK

17th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020