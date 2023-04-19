Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Apr, 2023

Court dismisses legal bid to quash ‘unlawful killing’ verdict in collision inquest

By Brian Reyes
19th April 2023

Two police officers involved in a fatal collision at sea have failed in a bid to quash an inquest verdict that found two Spanish nationals were unlawfully killed in the 2020 incident. In a claim for judicial review of the verdict, lawyers for the two officers – identified only as Officers 1 and 2 –...

