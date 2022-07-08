Court hears legal bid to quash verdict in fatal collision inquest
Lawyers representing two police officers involved in a fatal collision appeared before the Supreme Court this week in a bid to quash an inquest verdict that found two Spanish nationals had been unlawfully killed in the 2020 incident. The two-day claim saw lawyers for the two officers, identified as Officers 1 and 2, challenge jury...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here