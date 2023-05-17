Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th May, 2023

Court jails man caught driving nearly four times over drink limit

Image via RGP

By Chronicle Staff
17th May 2023

A local man has been jailed for three months for driving a vehicle nearly four times over the limit, one of the highest readings ever recorded in Gibraltar according to the Royal Gibraltar Police.

Brendon Head, 40, of Laguna Estate, was also banned from driving for five years after pleading guilty to a drink driving offence in the Magistrates’ Court this week.

His sentence followed an incident on December 20, 2021, in which Head blew 132ug on the roadside breath test, almost four times the legal drink drive limit of 35ug.

The court heard that Head had already been given a five-year ban for a drink driving offence in July 2022, after blowing a higher reading of 150ug on the roadside breath test.

At around 3am on December 20, 2021, Head drove a Suzuki Carry south through Dudley Ward Tunnel where he collided with a wall, damaging the vehicle and puncturing one of the vehicle’s wheels.

A member of the public who was concerned about his driving called the police Control Room and officers found Head at Europa Point Car Park, where he was attempting to change the flat tyre.

On speaking to him, officers heard him slurring his words.

After failing the breath test he was arrested and cautioned.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We’d like to remind people that drink driving is totally unacceptable.”

“We have a zero-tolerance approach to all instances of driving whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

“You simply cannot combine them with driving.”

“We urge anyone not to get behind the wheel if intoxicated, to ensure they protect themselves and those around them.”

“If anyone has concerns about a person driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you can call the RGP in confidence on 200 72500 or 199 in emergencies.”

“You could help save someone’s life.”

