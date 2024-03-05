Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Mar, 2024

Local News

Court of Appeal asked to clarify drug importation law

By Brian Reyes
5th March 2024

The Court of Appeal has been asked by the Crown to clarify whether a person can be convicted of importing illegal drugs into Gibraltar without the prosecution having to prove they knowingly intended to do so. The issue arose in an appeal filed on behalf of the Attorney General relating to a case in which...

