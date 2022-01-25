Court of Appeal backs Dr Cassaglia and urges rethink on 'puzzling' anti-bullying legislation
The Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling in the long-running legal wrangle stemming from a high-profile GHA bullying case, making clear that conduct attributed to former Medical Director Dr Daniel Cassaglia did not amount to bullying in law. Three veteran judges agreed that courts must apply objective criteria when handling cases of this...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here