Tue 25th Jan, 2022

Court of Appeal backs Dr Cassaglia and urges rethink on 'puzzling' anti-bullying legislation

Dr Daniel Cassaglia [left] pictured as he arrived in court on Tuesday with his lawyer Darren Martinez. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th January 2022

The Court of Appeal has upheld an earlier ruling in the long-running legal wrangle stemming from a high-profile GHA bullying case, making clear that conduct attributed to former Medical Director Dr Daniel Cassaglia did not amount to bullying in law. Three veteran judges agreed that courts must apply objective criteria when handling cases of this...

