Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

Archive image of Gibraltar's Supreme Court. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Brian Reyes
6th July 2023

The Supreme Court warned on Thursday that the director of collapsed cryptocurrency trading platform Globix could face sanctions if he fails to provide evidence to the court at a hearing due to be scheduled later this month. The warning came as Puisne Judge Liam Yeats also ordered two Gibraltar banks to provide statements of accounts...

