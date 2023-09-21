Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 21st Sep, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Court remands man accused of 14 offences

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Gabriella Peralta
21st September 2023

A local man accused of 14 offences including assault, stalking and threats to kill was remanded in custody on Thursday afternoon. Jesse James Mor, 23, of the Moorish Castle Estate, pleaded guilty to four counts of threats to kill, possession of 2.9 grammes of cannabis resin, possession of a prohibited weapon namely incapacitant spray, and...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for boutique hotel on historic site at Secretary’s Lane

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Local News

Man in court accused of attempting to run over three RG soldiers

Tue 19th Sep, 2023

Features

Jaylynn Cruz set to represent Gibraltar in Miss Grand pageant

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

Two election slates confirmed as GBC poll gives GSD the edge, although many undecided

Mon 18th Sep, 2023

Local News

Calamaro rules out going it alone October 12, focusing on TG’s return to activism

Wed 20th Sep, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man on trial says crash incident was ‘wheelspin’ accident

21st September 2023

Local News
Calamaro rules out going it alone October 12, focusing on TG’s return to activism

20th September 2023

Features
Cambridge symposium shines spotlight on Gibraltarian literature and identity

20th September 2023

Opinion & Analysis
Bridging the Gap: A Helping Hand for Gibraltar's Senior Citizens

20th September 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023