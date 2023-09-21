Court remands man accused of 14 offences
A local man accused of 14 offences including assault, stalking and threats to kill was remanded in custody on Thursday afternoon. Jesse James Mor, 23, of the Moorish Castle Estate, pleaded guilty to four counts of threats to kill, possession of 2.9 grammes of cannabis resin, possession of a prohibited weapon namely incapacitant spray, and...
