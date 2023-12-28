Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 28th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Court remands man accused of attempted murder

By Chronicle Staff
27th December 2023

A local man charged with attempted murder was remanded in custody on Wednesday following a brief appearance before the Magistrates Court. Jacob McWilliam, 22, of Witham’s Road, had been held at New Mole House police station since his arrest at 12.40am on Christmas Eve. He was arrested after police responded to reports of a man...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Man jailed after nighttime assault on woman walking home

Wed 27th Dec, 2023

Local News

Gib-wide blackout due to voltage drop

Wed 27th Dec, 2023

Local News

Court remands man accused of attempted murder

Wed 27th Dec, 2023

Local News

Man charged with attempted murder

Sun 24th Dec, 2023

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Man jailed after nighttime assault on woman walking home

27th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#ChaiWithPriya New Year resolutions

27th December 2023

Opinion & Analysis
#ChasingNelson Poquito A Poco

27th December 2023

Local News
UKGTA shelved as government refocuses approach to tourism marketing

26th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023