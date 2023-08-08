Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 8th Aug, 2023

Court rules out disclosure of reasons for nolle prosequi in Bland case

By Brian Reyes
8th August 2023

The Supreme Court will hear an application for disclosure of documents relating to the investigation into three men who had faced charges of conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd before the case against them was stopped last year. But in a 16-page judgement, Chief Justice Anthony Dudley set limits on the scope of the application, adding...

