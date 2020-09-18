Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid-19 case detected in Westside School, 18 in self-isolation

By Chronicle Staff
18th September 2020

A positive case of Covid-19 has been identified within Westside School, the Gibraltar Government said on Friday, adding that 17 students and a teacher have been asked to self-isolate as a result.

The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education after the case was detected..

All relevant staff members and students have been contacted by the bureau and interviewed in order to ascertain which individuals were identified as close contacts and are therefore required to self isolate.

“The latest available information is that 18 individuals - 17 students and one teacher - have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate,” the Government said.

Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.

Students who attend Westside School are advised to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Close contacts and siblings of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.

Parents and students are reminded that individuals with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school.

They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.

Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school by emailing covidhelpline@westsideschoolgibraltar.com.

Most Read

Local News

Gib easyJet flight diverted to Portugal

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Local News

Sale of Fortress House

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Brexit

No.6 warns no-deal Brexit would hit border flow ‘severely’

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
DPC suggest improvements for Montagu Park project, and approves 5G masts

17th September 2020

Local News
Wales puts Gibraltar back on quarantine exemption list

17th September 2020

Local News
Governor visits Uni of Gib

17th September 2020

Brexit
No.6 warns no-deal Brexit would hit border flow ‘severely’

17th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020