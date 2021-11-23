Covid-19 cases continue to rise, hospitalisation low

The number of active cases of Covid-19 in Gibraltar stood at 747 on Monday, though hospitalisations remained low.

There was just one person on the Covid-19 ward in St Bernard’s Hospital and none in the critical care unit.

A further 842 people in self isolation and over 15,000 people have now received their first booster jab.

On Monday, the Gibraltar Government reminded the public of the rules on self isolation.

“Strict adherence to these requirements is vital to controlling the rates of viral transmission this winter,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

The rules are as follows:

COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS

If you test positive for COVID-19 you will receive a text message informing you that you have tested positive, stressing that you must self-isolate for 10 days. This is a requirement by law that protects our most vulnerable and safeguards our health services. The Contact Tracing Bureau calls every positive case, and people are asked to wait to be contacted.

CLOSE CONTACTS OF POSITIVE CASES

Fully vaccinated close contacts over 16 years of age are not required to self-isolate. However, a mask must be worn when at work, in public, shopping or using public transport. It is important to limit social mixing during these 10 days. Fully vaccinated close contacts who work with vulnerable people (e.g. in health or social care) will need to contact their employers to be risk-assessed.

Unvaccinated close contacts over 18 years of age are required to self-isolate for ten days.

Unvaccinated close contacts below the age of 18 years, in fulltime education (up to and including year 13), are not required to isolate.

“Remember, if you develop any symptoms of COVID-19, however mild, you should call 111 as soon as possible to arrange a test,” the statement added.

“Vaccination is the best way to prevent severe illness.’

“The booster vaccination programme is now being rolled out to the over-40s age group.”

“Everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine is strongly encouraged to take it.”

To register your interest, please contact 200 66966 or email Covid19@gha.gi