Covid-19 cases jump to 216, hospitalisation remains low

The number of active Covid-19 cases registered inn Gibraltar jumped to 214 on Wednesday.

The latest daily update showed 36 new cases in the previous 24 hours.

A day earlier, 28 new cases had been detected.

The rise will underscore the Gibraltar Government’s plea for caution earlier this month.

“Good hand and respiratory hygiene are extremely important,” the government said at the time.

“This means washing your hands well and often, wearing a mask where it is required and coughing or sneezing into a tissue or elbow.”

“It is also important to think carefully about who we socialise with and how.”

The importance of that last piece of advice was illustrated by the latest data, which showed that of the 36 new cases in Gibraltar, 12 were close contacts of an existing active case.

The rise in cases comes as the Gibraltar Health Authority pushes on with the Covid-19 booster vaccine campaign.

Already, some 9,955 people have received their third jab.

The number of people in hospital as a result of Covid-19 also remains low.

On Wednesday, there were three people on the Covid-19 ward at St Bernard’s Hospital and none in the critical care unit.

A further 264 people were in self isolation.