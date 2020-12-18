Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid-19 cases rise sharply with 31 new positives

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
18th December 2020

The number of active Covid-19 has risen by 31 on Friday, resulting in a sharp rise of 102 cases in four days, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.
On Friday Gibraltar had 120 active cases with 753 people in isolation, of which many will now be spending the Christmas period at home.
The number of people in isolation roughly equates to 2% of the local population, and the Government has warned this steep increase could be the result of external factors and even Christmas shopping.
Cases have dramatically increased since last Sunday when just 37 active cases had been reported.
In the five days since cases have more than tripled.
This increase saw the Government urged the public to protect themselves from Covid.
“In the face of this situation, the Government urge prudence and caution in the days ahead
particularly during the festive period,” the statement said.
“It is important that everyone should wear masks as necessary, that we all maintain a rigorous hand-washing routine and that we practice social distancing.”
“It is all the more essential that we take extra steps to protect those who are vulnerable and who are elderly.”
“In Gibraltar, it is a requirement to restrict gatherings to sixteen persons, even if this is in a private residence, and restaurants are obliged by law to limit tables to a maximum of eight clients.”
Of the 27 new resident cases in Gibraltar, there were no close contacts of existing active cases.
Since the pandemic began there has been 1,184 confirmed cases, of which 1504 have recovered.
Over 107,386 have so far been carried out and a total of 26,326 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.
The Government encouraged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to telephone 111.

Most Read

Brexit

Spain’s Foreign Minister says negotiators have ‘a duty’ to agree a deal on Gib frontier mobility

Sun 13th Dec, 2020

Local News

Rock welcomes Wizz Air’s first flight from Luton

Fri 11th Dec, 2020

Local News

Over 300 hampers ready for those in need

Wed 16th Dec, 2020

Local News

Waterport Power Station is decommissioned

Thu 17th Dec, 2020

Local News

Husband and wife mark diamond wedding anniversary with £5,000 donation to GHA

Thu 17th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

18th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Husband and wife mark diamond wedding anniversary with £5,000 donation to GHA

17th December 2020

Local News
Waterport Power Station is decommissioned

17th December 2020

Local News
Customs car damaged during chase, no injuries

17th December 2020

Local News
GBC Open Day raises £118,000 despite Covid-19 restrictions

17th December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020