Covid-19 cases rise sharply with 31 new positives

The number of active Covid-19 has risen by 31 on Friday, resulting in a sharp rise of 102 cases in four days, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

On Friday Gibraltar had 120 active cases with 753 people in isolation, of which many will now be spending the Christmas period at home.

The number of people in isolation roughly equates to 2% of the local population, and the Government has warned this steep increase could be the result of external factors and even Christmas shopping.

Cases have dramatically increased since last Sunday when just 37 active cases had been reported.

In the five days since cases have more than tripled.

This increase saw the Government urged the public to protect themselves from Covid.

“In the face of this situation, the Government urge prudence and caution in the days ahead

particularly during the festive period,” the statement said.

“It is important that everyone should wear masks as necessary, that we all maintain a rigorous hand-washing routine and that we practice social distancing.”

“It is all the more essential that we take extra steps to protect those who are vulnerable and who are elderly.”

“In Gibraltar, it is a requirement to restrict gatherings to sixteen persons, even if this is in a private residence, and restaurants are obliged by law to limit tables to a maximum of eight clients.”

Of the 27 new resident cases in Gibraltar, there were no close contacts of existing active cases.

Since the pandemic began there has been 1,184 confirmed cases, of which 1504 have recovered.

Over 107,386 have so far been carried out and a total of 26,326 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

The Government encouraged anyone with symptoms of Covid-19 to telephone 111.