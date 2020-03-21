Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Mar, 2020

Covid-19 core group met last night

By Chronicle Staff
21st March 2020

The Gibraltar Government convened a meeting of core experts and ministers on Friday evening to discuss the
latest developments surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

The meeting was chaired by the Chief Minister, and included the Deputy Chief Minister, the
Minister for Public Health, the Minister for Health and the Minister for Civil Contingencies.

Senior officials present included the Chief Secretary, the Director of Public Health, the
Commissioner of Police, the Acting Medical Director and the Civil Contingencies Coordinator.

Following the announcement earlier this week regarding changes to the education and schooling
system, the Department of Education confirmed that 1332 students have registered for this
programme. This figure is expected to rise over the weekend, as online registration will remain
available.

The decision was taken to remind those over 70 who live at home to take extra precautions when
they receive home deliveries.

It is important that they should not let anybody into their homes when such deliveries arrive.

The items should be placed on the doorstep and there should be no contact between the delivery person
and the elderly resident. This applies equally when a relative is delivering food items.

The senior citizen receiving the delivery should unpack the goods, clean the items properly and then
wash their hands thoroughly.

The Government also underlined the importance of personal hygiene, in particular
washing hands regularly.

In the light of the recent surge in members of the community registering to volunteer, the
Government said it wanted ensure everyone is taking the necessary precautions to prevent the
spread of Covid-19.

