Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Covid-19 patients can suffer serious heart damage – study

Steve Parsons

By Press Association
13th July 2020

By Jane Kirby, PA Health Editor

More than half of heart scans among hospitalised Covid-19 patients are abnormal, suggesting the virus may have a devastating impact on this vital organ, according to new research.

A study from 69 countries, funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF), found that 55% of 1,261 patients studied had abnormal changes to the way their heart was pumping, with around one in seven showing evidence of severe dysfunction.

The majority (901 patients) had never been diagnosed with heart problems before, leading scientists to conclude that Covid-19 itself may seriously affect the heart.

Among this group, heart scans were abnormal in 46% of patients and 13% had severe disease.

Just over half (54%) of all the scans were performed in intensive care, with others carried out on general wards, heart and lung wards and in A&E.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director at the British Heart Foundation and a consultant cardiologist, said: “Severe Covid-19 illness can result in damage to the heart and circulatory system.

“We urgently need to understand more about why this is happening so we can provide appropriate care – both short and long term.

“This global study – carried out at the height of the pandemic – shows that we must be on the lookout for heart complications in people with Covid-19 so that we can adapt their treatment if needed.”

The study, published in the European Heart Journal – Cardiovascular Imaging, found the abnormalities were almost evenly split between the left and right chambers of the heart.

Some 3% of patients had suffered a recent heart attack, according to the scans.

As a result of their scan, one third of patients had their treatment changed, including being given medicines for heart failure, or more careful control of fluids and therapy designed to support heart function.

The study was carried out by researchers from the British Heart Foundation Centre of Research Excellence at the University of Edinburgh.

The team cautioned that the study cannot conclude how common heart changes are in people who did not receive scans.

They stressed that all patients in the study were in hospital and had suspected heart complications.

Professor Marc Dweck, who led the research, said: “Covid-19 is a complex, multi-system disease which can have profound effects on many parts of the body, including the heart.

“Many doctors have been hesitant to order echocardiograms for patients with Covid-19 because it’s an added procedure which involves close contact with patients.

“Our work shows that these scans are important – they improved the treatment for a third of patients who received them.

“Damage to the heart is known to occur in severe flu, but we were surprised to see so many patients with damage to their heart with Covid-19 and so many patients with severe dysfunction.

“We now need to understand the exact mechanism of this damage, whether it is reversible and what the long-term consequences of Covid-19 infection are on the heart.”

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron orders Spanish research ship out of BGTW

Sat 11th Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Spanish brewer Mahou San Miguel includes Gibraltar in plan to help trade customers

Wed 8th Jul, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar must debate immunisation to counter ‘anti-vax’ narrative, Dr Bhatti says

Mon 13th Jul, 2020

Local News

‘Gibraltar will be better off outside the EU than inside,’ Garcia Margallo says

Thu 9th Jul, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Government launches information campaign ahead of Brexit transition period end

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
England’s ‘B-Lines’ network of wildflower habitat to help bees launched

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Peers to urge ministers to ban outdoor smoking at pubs – UK report

13th July 2020

UK/Spain News
Boys fall further behind girls for daily reading amid lockdown, study suggests

13th July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020