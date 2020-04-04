Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Covid-19 research group analyses Gib data to understand spread

By Cristina Cavilla
4th April 2020

A Covid-19 research group has been set up to study the prevalence of the virus in Gibraltar and help draw up strategies to tackle the disease.

The project represents a multi-agency collaboration drawing together the School of Post Graduate Medicine at the University of Gibraltar which is headed by the Director of Public Health as well as the GHA, scientists from the Gibraltar Museum and the Gibraltar Botanical Gardens and others including Government statisticians.

The aim of the research is to discover the prevalence of the virus in the community and will draw on the data obtained from the random testing programme which aims to sample 400 people.

“This is will give us Gibraltar-specific information about the virus and will assist in informing future strategy and decision making processes,” Minister for Education Gilbert Licudi explained as he addressed the community at the 4pm press conference.

Random sampling is well under way and is expected to be completed in the next couple of days, he added.

“I would urge everyone to cooperate with this study if called upon to do so.”

“It is an important piece of research,” Mr Licudi added.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Our reporters are working round-the-clock to bring you the latest news on Gibraltar and the Covid-19 crisis. All our coverage on this critical issue is available free outside the paywall. If you find it useful, please help us reach more people by sharing our journalism. And if you want to support our work further, please consider subscribing to the digital version of our daily newspaper and all our premium online content. You can subscribe via our website or for iOS devices via the iTunes store. Thank you.

