Covid-19 stress worsens dementia cases, GADS says
Stress and changes in routine caused by the Covid-19 lockdown have led to a deterioration in the condition of many dementia patients, Gibraltar Alzheimers and Dementia Chairperson Daphne Alcantara told the Chronicle. Ms Alcantara said deterioration caused by the lockdown has been “devastating” for families and dementia sufferers alike, adding she is concerned too that...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here