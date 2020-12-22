Covid-19 vaccine freezers arrive in Gibraltar

The freezers that will store Gibraltar’s supply of Covid-19 vaccines arrived on Tuesday ahead of the vaccines arrival.

The Government confirmed the Covid-19 vaccination programme is expected to begin in the middle of January.

Each freezer can store up to 60,000 doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech at temperatures of up to -82 degrees Celsius.

The Government added the vaccination programme will be the best way to protect the most vulnerable from Covid-19 and the news of the arrival of the storage freezers today is extremely welcome news.

"The GHA team team guided by the Director of Public Health, in conjunction with the office of the Civil Contingecies Co-ordinator are working extremely hard in devising the vaccination

Programme,” Minister for Health and for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, said.

“The arrival of the freezers today is an important step and we are ready to receive the vaccines in early January."