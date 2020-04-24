Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 24th Apr, 2020

Covid-19 will help Gibraltar, UK and Spain ‘visualise shared objectives’ in post-Brexit world

Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
24th April 2020

The Covid-19 crisis brought the importance of cross-border cooperation to the fore and will help Gibraltar, the UK and Spain to “visualise shared objectives” in the coming months, the UK’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, said in an interview on Thursday.

Mr Elliott, speaking to Spanish online news outlet Voz Populi, was asked whether the pandemic would further complicate discussions over the UK and Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the EU and Spain.

“I don’t think so, quite the opposite,” Mr Elliott said.

“The drama we are living through is what unites us and our common interests, and rather than create obstacles, it will help us to visualise shared objectives, and that is also applicable to the situation in Gibraltar,” he said.

“The exchange of information has been continuous, the measures adopted have respected the circumstances of workers and the frontier crossing, even while respecting the rules of confinement.”

“I think that spirit of finding solutions will continue, and it’s more necessary than ever.”

