Covid booster campaign for over 75s gets under way
A spring Covid booster campaign for older members of the community started on Tuesday, as Dr Helen Carter, the Director of Public Health, urged people aged over 75 to take up the offer of a jab. For over 75s, immunity to Covid-19 is strongest for about six months after a vaccine or contact with the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here