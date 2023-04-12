Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Apr, 2023

Covid booster campaign for over 75s gets under way

Photo by Peter Byrne/PA.

By Gabriella Peralta
12th April 2023

A spring Covid booster campaign for older members of the community started on Tuesday, as Dr Helen Carter, the Director of Public Health, urged people aged over 75 to take up the offer of a jab. For over 75s, immunity to Covid-19 is strongest for about six months after a vaccine or contact with the...

