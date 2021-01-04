Covid cases climb with 43 in ERS

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Elderly Residential Services climbed by 18, totalling to 43 on Monday, the Gibraltar Government confirmed in its daily statistics.

Overall 107 new cases were detected with another 57 recovering.

Positive cases in the Covid-19 Ward also increased to 23 and there are now six Covid patients in the CCU.

The number of active cases in Gibraltar now stands at 944, which includes six visitors.

Of the 93 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Monday, 40 were close contacts of existing active cases.

In total including cross frontier workers a total of 1001 cases are active, equalling to almost 40% of all cases since the pandemic began currently being active.

There are 2,219 people in self-isolation in Gibraltar and a total of 124,811 tests have been carried out since the pandemic began.

Of which, a total of 28,762 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.