Covid cases continue to climb, 138 active cases

Some 27 positive Covid-19 cases were detected among Gibraltar residents on Thursday, which saw the number of active resident and visitor cases rise to 138.

Thursday’s cases included 13 vaccinated and 14 unvaccinated cases, and by age range the group with the highest number of cases was the 20 – 30 age range with 12 positives, followed by 40 -50 with six.

In turn, 115 people were asked to self-isolate on Thursday, with 467 currently in self-isolation.

Of the 27 new resident cases, six were close contacts of existing active cases.

The number of active cases, including residents, cross-frontier workers and visitors, stood at 152 on Thursday.

The 152 active cases include 127 residents, 14 cross-frontier workers and 11 visitors.

Despite the rise in cases, hospitalisations remain low with one person in the Covid-19 ward and three cases in Elderly Residential Services.

The more transmissible Delta variant first found in India continues to be the dominant variant in Gibraltar.

There are 62 people with the Delta variant in Gibraltar, one with the Alpha variant, the Gibraltar Health Authority lab has been unable to sequence two cases and results are pending on 73 tests.

Genome sequencing in Gibraltar typically takes around 48 hours.

On Thursday, 1,354 tests were carried out, and since the pandemic began 292,373 tests have been done.