Covid cases peak with 17 new cases in a day

The number of active Covid-19 cases detected in Gibraltar peaked today with both the highest number of cases detected in just one day and in total since the pandemic began.

Some 17 new positive cases were detected today, bringing the total to 78 active cases, with 501 people in self-isolation.

Two people with Covid-19 are currently hospitalised in Gibraltar, one in the Covid-19 ward and another in the Critical Care Unit, the Gibraltar Government confirmed.

The increase saw the record of cases broken for two days in a row, with some 73 active cases report on Tuesday.

Of the 17 new cases, two were identified within local schools, in both Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary School and in Westside School.

“The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with relevant individuals,” No6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate.”

“Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”

This is the second case identified in Bishop Fitzgerald and the Government said there is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the previous case.

Some 13 individuals within the school setting (four staff members and nine pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self-isolate.

For Westside School, this new case marks the fifth case identified within the school.

The Government confirmed there is also no identified epidemiological link between this

positive case and the previous cases.

Some 16 individuals within the school setting (zero staff members and 16 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

“Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the relevant Head Teacher,” the Government said.

“Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid symptoms should not attend school. They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111.”

“Pupils in both the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

So far the Government has conducted 55,109 tests, with 12 tests pending.

Some 516 cases have been detected in Gibraltar since the pandemic began, and 11 cases recovered on Wednesday.

A total of 16,919 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.