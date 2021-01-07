Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 7th Jan, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Covid cases rise in ERS to 78 as Gib reaches new peak

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
7th January 2021

The number of Covid-19 cases reached another peak with 1,184 and 15 more positives were detected in the Elderly Residential Services, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.
Gibraltar saw 130 new cases identified on Thursday, but recoveries have also come in tow with 60.
Including cross frontier workers the number of active cases currently stands at 1,278, equalling to 43% of all cases since the pandemic began.
On Thursday 10.8% of the local population was either active or in self-isolation.
Of the 1,184 cases in Gibraltar, four were visitors.
The first week of January has seen 888 cases confirmed, the equivalent to 30% of all cases.
There are currently 78 cases in ERS, 22 in the Covid-19 Ward and eight in the Critical Care Unit.
Overall, 129,962 have been carried out, 29,555 tests so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.
Of the 114 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 52 were close contacts of existing active cases.

Most Read

Local News

Entry into Gib ‘exclusively’ a decision for BCA, CM says after Gonzalez Laya comments

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar mourns a fourth death from Covid-19 in under a week

Wed 6th Jan, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar declares 'major incident' and goes into lockdown as virus cases surge

Sat 2nd Jan, 2021

Brexit

Political agreement reached for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit future

Thu 31st Dec, 2020

Local News

easyJet cancels flights and rough storm sees plane unable to land

Wed 6th Jan, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th January 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt announces support package for catering sector ordered shut over Christmas

7th January 2021

Local News
Gibraltar mourns a fourth death from Covid-19 in under a week

6th January 2021

Local News
GSD calls for details of vaccination strategy, as TG raises concerns too

6th January 2021

Local News
easyJet cancels flights and rough storm sees plane unable to land

6th January 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021