Covid cases rise in ERS to 78 as Gib reaches new peak

The number of Covid-19 cases reached another peak with 1,184 and 15 more positives were detected in the Elderly Residential Services, the Gibraltar Government has confirmed.

Gibraltar saw 130 new cases identified on Thursday, but recoveries have also come in tow with 60.

Including cross frontier workers the number of active cases currently stands at 1,278, equalling to 43% of all cases since the pandemic began.

On Thursday 10.8% of the local population was either active or in self-isolation.

Of the 1,184 cases in Gibraltar, four were visitors.

The first week of January has seen 888 cases confirmed, the equivalent to 30% of all cases.

There are currently 78 cases in ERS, 22 in the Covid-19 Ward and eight in the Critical Care Unit.

Overall, 129,962 have been carried out, 29,555 tests so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

Of the 114 new resident cases in Gibraltar today, 52 were close contacts of existing active cases.