Fri 15th Jan, 2021

Covid deaths almost double in a week, with five more confirmed

Photo: REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Gabriella Peralta
15th January 2021

The Gibraltar Government has confirmed the Covid-19 related deaths of five more local residents, with deaths almost doubling in less than a week.
Some 14 of the 30 Covid-19 registered in Gibraltar to date have taken place since Monday this week.
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said the loss of so many to Covid-19 in such a short space of time is “utterly tragic.”
“Today I have also lost a family member and a former teacher, and my thoughts as always are with the families and friends of the deceased, and with all members of our tight-knit community who share in the deep sense of grief,” he said.
“There are just no other words for it. Stay at home."
The stark figure has highlighted the toll the festive surge has had on the community.
Four of the five deaths on Friday were patients in ERS.
The first death announced on Friday was a woman, aged 85 to 90 years old, and died from a cerebrovascular event arising from cerebrovascular disease.
She was also positive for Covid-19 at the time of her death and her death was reported as “with Covid-19.”
The rest of the deaths have been reported as “from Covid-19.”
The second was a woman, aged 95 to 100 years old, who had underlying health conditions. She died from acute myocardial infarction with multiorgan failure, caused by Covid-19.
The third, fourth and fifth deaths all had underlying health conditions and died from Covid-19 pnuemonia.
The third was a woman, aged 85 to 90 years old, the fourth was a man in his early to mid 90s and the fifth was a woman, aged 85 to 90 years old.
Gibraltar is continuing its efforts to bring the Covid-19 pandemic under control.
Active cases have slightly dropped to 967, after 66 new cases were detected and 99 recoveries were confirmed.
Of the 51 new resident cases in Gibraltar on Friday, 29 were close contacts of existing active cases.
Currently 9.2% of the population is in self-isolation and some 140,000 tests have been carried out.
Of these, a total of 31,117 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.

