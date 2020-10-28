Covid Drive-thru open to walk-ins

The Covid-19 Drive-thru testing centre at MidTown is open for “walk-ins” as from Thursday following the extension of its opening hours, with the Mobile Swabbing Stations now reopened, the Gibraltar Government announced.

The Drive-thru will be open from 7.30am to 6.30pm on weekdays and 7.30am to 11.30am on weekends.

The Government said the hours at the testing centre have been extended in order to “provide additional time particularly for those wishing to get a test after they've finished work”.

Those with a GHA card will now be able to call 20041818 in order to make an appointment for a test or they can to show up and receive a test.

“All GHA card holders will be able to turn up, show their GHA card and get tested,” a statement from No6 Convent Place said.

The Government also announced the Covid-19 Mobile Swabbing Stations, have been reopened the first one having opened on Wednesday at the Piazza from 9am to 12pm.

The Government reminded the public not to not attend a Mobile Swabbing Station with have symptoms as this risks spreading the virus further.

“Go home as soon as possible, self-isolate and call 111,” the statement said.

The Covid-19 Mobile Swabbing Station at the Piazza will be open from 9am to 12pm on Tuesdays.

The Mobile Swabbing Station will be at the ICC on Thursdays between the hours of 9am and 12pm. This will be confirmed prior at the beginning of each week.

The Station will also be open on Saturday, November 7 from 9am to 12pm at the Piazza.